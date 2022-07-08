Serengeti Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Serengeti Asset Management LP lessened its position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,920 shares during the period. Hippo makes up 0.5% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hippo were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of HIPO opened at $0.94 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

