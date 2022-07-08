Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 5.9%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 70,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,795,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.