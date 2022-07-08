Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives $3,040.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,040.00.

STRNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.52) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HSBC raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.00) to GBX 3,280 ($39.72) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.7229 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.