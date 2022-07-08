Shravan Goli Sells 34,100 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Shravan Goli sold 758 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $10,286.06.

On Monday, May 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 711,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,230. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Coursera by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,283 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after acquiring an additional 440,879 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coursera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

