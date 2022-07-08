Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target Cut to €64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €71.00 ($73.96) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMMNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $24.54 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

