Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 331,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 423,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

SMTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,821,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.