Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 5%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 7,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 233,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

