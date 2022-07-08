Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given New $24.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $24.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

