Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.30. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212 in the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.