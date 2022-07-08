Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SLP opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.30. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212 over the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

