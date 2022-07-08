SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.86.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $192,495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $71,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

