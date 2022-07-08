Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $23.46

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $22.59. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 18,301 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.