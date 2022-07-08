Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($183.33) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €106.60 ($111.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Sixt has a twelve month low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($177.40). The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is €116.56 and its 200 day moving average is €132.36.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

