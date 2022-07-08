SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

