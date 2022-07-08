Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $34.57 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $491,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.