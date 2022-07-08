Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.
In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
