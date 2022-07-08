Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

