Snetwork Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (SNET)

Snetwork (SNET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Snetwork has a total market cap of $737,131.43 and approximately $153,897.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snetwork has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Snetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Snetwork

Snetwork is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,908,092 coins. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

