SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00051458 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

