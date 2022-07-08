SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 11.3%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 28,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 41,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

