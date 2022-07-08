Sologenic (SOLO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $593,913.00

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $91.58 million and approximately $593,913.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00121795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00781636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

