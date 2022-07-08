SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Up 6.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 11,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,305,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGC. Cowen dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

