SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 4.1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.01. 2,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,906,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

