South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) PT Lowered to $27.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

