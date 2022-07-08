South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) PT Lowered to $27.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $29.89.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
