S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.71.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $351.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

