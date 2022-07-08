SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,403 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SRLN stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

