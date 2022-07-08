SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Strategic Financial Services Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,701 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned 0.70% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $38,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $34.58 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48.

