SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

