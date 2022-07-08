SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,296 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 15.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $43,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,879 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 643,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,408,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 59,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

