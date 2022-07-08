SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,262 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $45.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

