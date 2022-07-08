SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 3.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

