SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 3.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.