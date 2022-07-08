SPINDLE Reaches Market Cap of $107,677.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $107,677.00 and $2,439.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,955.57 or 0.99925715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00211963 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00222864 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00105285 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00054881 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004622 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

