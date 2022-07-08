Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.44. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 18,493 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18.

Spirit Airlines ( NASDAQ:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $967.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.26 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

