Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.44. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 18,493 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
