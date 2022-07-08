Splintershards Price Hits $0.0490 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $37.13 million and approximately $466,579.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002361 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00096307 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009856 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 850,408,504 coins and its circulating supply is 757,992,286 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

