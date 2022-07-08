Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.75. 1,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $89,849.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $63,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,178.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.