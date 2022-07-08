Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $700.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.39) to GBX 620 ($7.51) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.57) to GBX 510 ($6.18) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.