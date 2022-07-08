Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

