STARSHIP Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,501.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $14,501.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00638652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.