Stephen Heapy Acquires 6,244 Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Heapy acquired 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 801 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.44 ($60,564.83).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 819.20 ($9.92) on Friday. Jet2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 739.55 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.37). The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.41).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

