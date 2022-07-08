Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down to $17.71

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $16.92. Sterling Check shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 1,532 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Frederick Sutherland acquired 43,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

