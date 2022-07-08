Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.21 ($26.26).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €15.28 ($15.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($30.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.29.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

