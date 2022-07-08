Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$96.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.39.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$65.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.75. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$29.25 and a 52 week high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,414.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,769,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,053,237.96. Insiders purchased a total of 30,767 shares of company stock worth $2,124,588 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

