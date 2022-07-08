StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

