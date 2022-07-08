StockNews.com Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

EGAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 37,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $321.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 0.42. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth $3,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in eGain by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in eGain by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

