StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

