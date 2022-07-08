Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Republic Services comprises 2.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

