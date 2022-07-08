Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $279.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.40. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

