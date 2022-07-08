Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,250 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $65.82 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

