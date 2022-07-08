Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,801 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.