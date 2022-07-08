Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,840 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,515. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

