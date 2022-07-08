Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,330 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.35 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,097,160 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.